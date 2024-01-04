Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Surges as Investors Show Confidence in Company

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1435.85 and closed at ₹1439. The high for the day was ₹1439.65 and the low was ₹1415.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹142,326.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,078 shares.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1427.4. The bid price stands at 1436.4 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is 1436.8 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6395250.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1428.6, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% and the value has increased by ₹8.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.09%
|3 Months
|2.35%
|6 Months
|10.15%
|YTD
|-0.69%
|1 Year
|12.16%
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1421.5 with a net change of -17.5, representing a percent change of -1.22. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,078. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,439.
