Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Surges as Investors Show Confidence in Company

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1419.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1428.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1435.85 and closed at 1439. The high for the day was 1439.65 and the low was 1415.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 142,326.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sbi Life January futures opened at 1426.0 as against previous close of 1429.7

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1427.4. The bid price stands at 1436.4 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is 1436.8 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6395250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1428.6, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1419.75

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1428.6, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% and the value has increased by 8.85.

04 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months2.35%
6 Months10.15%
YTD-0.69%
1 Year12.16%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1421.5, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹1439

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1421.5 with a net change of -17.5, representing a percent change of -1.22. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

04 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1439 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,078. The closing price for the shares was 1,439.

