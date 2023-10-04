Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock shines with positive gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1293.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1301.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life Insurance had an opening price of 1309.95. The closing price was slightly lower at 1306.6. The stock reached a high of 1309.95 and a low of 1283.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life Insurance is 129,445.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1293.05

SBI Life's stock price is currently at 1301.9, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 8.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or 8.85.

04 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1306.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,894 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1306.6.

