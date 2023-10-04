Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock shines with positive gains today

On the last day, SBI Life Insurance had an opening price of ₹1309.95. The closing price was slightly lower at ₹1306.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1309.95 and a low of ₹1283.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life Insurance is ₹129,445.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 12,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.