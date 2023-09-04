Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees decline in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1293.8 and closed at ₹1293.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1327, while the lowest was ₹1293.25. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹132,157.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 31,047. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.1, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1320.2 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1312.1 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Sbi Life September futures opened at 1334.75 as against previous close of 1325.45 SBI Life's spot price is currently at 1316.85, with a bid price of 1322.15 and an offer price of 1323.25. The offer quantity stands at 750, while the bid quantity is also 750. The open interest for SBI Life is recorded at 8717250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1320.2 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1316.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.31%, resulting in a net change of -4.05. Share Via

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.86% 3 Months 5.05% 6 Months 16.94% YTD 7.25% 1 Year 1.85% Share Via

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1320.2, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1293.75 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1320.2 with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 26.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% or ₹26.45. Share Via

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 31,047 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,293.75. Share Via