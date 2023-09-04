Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1320.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1312.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1293.8 and closed at 1293.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1327, while the lowest was 1293.25. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 132,157.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 31,047.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.1, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1320.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1312.1 with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -8.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

04 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi Life September futures opened at 1334.75 as against previous close of 1325.45

SBI Life's spot price is currently at 1316.85, with a bid price of 1322.15 and an offer price of 1323.25. The offer quantity stands at 750, while the bid quantity is also 750. The open interest for SBI Life is recorded at 8717250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316.15, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1320.2

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1316.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.31%, resulting in a net change of -4.05.

04 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.86%
3 Months5.05%
6 Months16.94%
YTD7.25%
1 Year1.85%
04 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1320.2, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹1293.75

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1320.2 with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 26.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% or 26.45.

04 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 31,047 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,293.75.

