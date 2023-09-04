Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees decline in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1293.8 and closed at ₹1293.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1327, while the lowest was ₹1293.25. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹132,157.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 31,047.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.