Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges in positive trading session

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was ₹1421.5 and the closing price was ₹1419.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1435.2 and a low of ₹1415.6. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹143,477.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4869 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1433. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, resulting in a net change of 13.25.
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a total BSE volume of 4869 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1419.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!