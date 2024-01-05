Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 1419.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1421.5 and the closing price was 1419.75. The stock reached a high of 1435.2 and a low of 1415.6. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 143,477.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1491.5 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1433, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1419.75

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1433. It has experienced a percent change of 0.93, resulting in a net change of 13.25.

05 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1419.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a total BSE volume of 4869 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1419.75.

