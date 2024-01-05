Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges in positive trading session

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was ₹1421.5 and the closing price was ₹1419.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1435.2 and a low of ₹1415.6. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹143,477.72 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1491.5 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4869 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.