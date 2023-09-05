Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

Hello User
Sbi Life stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1320.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI Life Insurance opened at 1321.7 and closed at 1320.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1328.75, while the lowest price was 1302. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,071.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6138 shares.

