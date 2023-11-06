Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock drops in trading today

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at ₹1340.05 and closed at ₹1343.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1344.9 and a low of ₹1325.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹132,919.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,648 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1327.75, with a percent change of -1.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -15.9, indicating a decrease of ₹15.9.
On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,648 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1343.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!