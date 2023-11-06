Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -1.18 %. The stock closed at 1343.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1327.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1340.05 and closed at 1343.65. The stock reached a high of 1344.9 and a low of 1325.5 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 132,919.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1327.75, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹1343.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1327.75, with a percent change of -1.18. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -15.9, indicating a decrease of 15.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1343.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,648 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1343.65.

