Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees uptick in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1271 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1278.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was 1274.95 and the close price was 1271. The stock reached a high of 1282.4 and a low of 1265.15. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 128,019.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1278.8, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1271

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is 1278.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 7.8, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1271 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a volume of 10,746 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,271.

