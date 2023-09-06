Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 1309 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1327.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was 1329.25 and the close price was 1328.05. The stock reached a high of 1338 and a low of 1306.85 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131161.27 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 1374.85 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1327.25, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1309

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1327.25 with a net change of 18.25, which represents a percent change of 1.39. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.39% compared to the previous trading day.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.94%
3 Months2.21%
6 Months16.01%
YTD6.35%
1 Year1.24%
06 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1310.25, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1328.05

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1310.25. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, implying a decrease of 17.8 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1328.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,267. The closing price for the shares was 1328.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.