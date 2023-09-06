Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, the open price of SBI Life was ₹1329.25 and the close price was ₹1328.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1338 and a low of ₹1306.85 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹131161.27 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹1374.85 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14267 shares.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1327.25 with a net change of 18.25, which represents a percent change of 1.39. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.39% compared to the previous trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.94%
|3 Months
|2.21%
|6 Months
|16.01%
|YTD
|6.35%
|1 Year
|1.24%
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1310.25. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.8, implying a decrease of ₹17.8 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,267. The closing price for the shares was ₹1328.05.
