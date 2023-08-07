Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, SBI Life opened at ₹1253.8 and closed at ₹1253.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1285.4 and a low of ₹1253.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹126,386.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 15,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.