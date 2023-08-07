Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1267.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1280.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1253.8 and closed at 1253.2. The stock reached a high of 1285.4 and a low of 1253.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 126,386.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 15,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1280.75, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1280.75. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, this data indicates positive movement in the SBI Life stock.

Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1280, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1280, with a net change of 12.5 and a percent change of 0.99.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1274.35, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1274.35. There has been a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.85 points. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive trend for SBI Life stock.

07 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1274.5, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is 1274.5. There has been a 0.55% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.

07 Aug 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1274, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1274. There has been a percent change of 0.51, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.5 points.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1267.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

The current data shows that Sbi Life stock is priced at 1267.45 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a very small decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1272.95, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1267.5

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1272.95, which represents a 0.43% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 5.45.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1262.65, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1253.2

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1262.65 with a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 9.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1253.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 15,185 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1253.2.

