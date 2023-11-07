Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares surge in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1327.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1345.15 and closed at 1327.75. The stock reached a high of 1345.15 and a low of 1324.05 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 133,460.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 6997 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1326.1 and a high of 1338.85 today.

07 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi Life November futures opened at 1340.8 as against previous close of 1337.85

SBI Life is currently trading at an spot price of 1331.85, with a bid price of 1339.05 and an offer price of 1339.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 750 and an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 6,277,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1333.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1327.75

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1333.15, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 5.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months3.82%
6 Months12.64%
YTD8.17%
1 Year5.23%
07 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1333.15, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1327.75

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1333.15. There has been a 0.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.

07 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1327.75 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 6,997 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 1,327.75.

