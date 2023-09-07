Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1309 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1317.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1307 and the close price was 1309. The highest price reached during the day was 1329, while the lowest was 1305.7. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 131,897.04 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1374.85 and 1039.25 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8753.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.6, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1309

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1317.6, representing a 0.66% increase. This equates to a net change of 8.6 points.

07 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1309 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sbi Life had a BSE volume of 8753 shares and a closing price of 1309.

