Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1307 and the close price was ₹1309. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1329, while the lowest was ₹1305.7. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹131,897.04 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1374.85 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 8753.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.