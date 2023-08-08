comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 1267.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1303.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1270 and closed at 1267.5. The stock reached a high of 1304.95 and a low of 1266.75. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 130,460.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life on that day was 26,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:05:39 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1267.5 yesterday

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 26,212 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1,267.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout