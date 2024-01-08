Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 1431.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1431.05, the close price was 1431.45, the high was 1467.55, and the low was 1431.05. The market cap was 145,765.55 crore. The 52-week high was 1491.5, and the 52-week low was 1039.25. The BSE volume was 19,028 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1455.85, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1431.45

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1455.85. It has experienced a 1.7 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 24.4.

08 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1431.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 19,028 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1431.45.

