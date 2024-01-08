Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in today's trading

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1431.05, the close price was ₹1431.45, the high was ₹1467.55, and the low was ₹1431.05. The market cap was ₹145,765.55 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1491.5, and the 52-week low was ₹1039.25. The BSE volume was 19,028 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1455.85, up 1.7% from yesterday's ₹1431.45
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1455.85. It has experienced a 1.7 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 24.4.
08 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1431.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 19,028 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1431.45.