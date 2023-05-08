Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  SBI Life sees upward trend in today's trading
SBI Life sees upward trend in today's trading

Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:02 AM IST
SBI Life opened at 1175 and reached a high of 1178.8 during the current session. However, it also experienced a low of 1168.05.

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1175 and closed at 1173.55. The stock's high for the day was 1178.8 and the low was 1168.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life was reported at 117,762.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1339.55 and 1034.95 respectively. A total of 3525 shares were traded on the BSE.

08 May 2023, 11:02:22 AM IST

Sbi Life trading at ₹1176.05, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1173.55

As of the latest data, SBI Life stock is trading at 1176.05, which represents a 0.21% increase from the previous day's close. The net change in price is 2.5. This indicates that the stock has seen some positive movement in the market. However, it is important to note that stock prices can be volatile and subject to change based on various market factors.

08 May 2023, 10:55:57 AM IST

Sbi Life closed at ₹1173.55 yesterday

On the last day of SBI Life trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 3,545 shares traded and the closing price was 1,173.55.

