Wed Nov 08 2023 11:04:57
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees strong gains in today's trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees strong gains in today's trading session

6 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 1340.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1331.85 and closed at 1333.35. The stock reached a high of 1344.55 and a low of 1320.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at 134,211.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,334 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:08:34 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1340.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1341.5 with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.06. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.85 points or 0.06% compared to the previous trading session.

08 Nov 2023, 10:49:02 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi Life

Top active call options for Sbi Life at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 25.6 (+3.43%) & 15.5 (+3.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi Life at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of 1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.9 (-0.72%) & 17.2 (-5.75%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34:18 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finserve1562.25-7.5-0.481813.451216.1248809.39
HDFC Life Insurance Company620.45-2.1-0.34690.9457.95133359.28
SBI Life Insurance Company1343.653.00.221392.11039.25134485.22
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company532.55-5.25-0.98615.55380.9576611.12
Aditya Birla Capital176.22.251.29199.4123.1542605.05
08 Nov 2023, 10:20:53 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 10:20:53 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1340.65

The current data of Sbi Life stock shows that the price is 1341 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 0.35 points.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20:26 AM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1334.75 and a high of 1341.75 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:58:01 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:57:12 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 09:57:12 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1339.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1340.65

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1339.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.09 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:38:11 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.97%
3 Months0.75%
6 Months13.33%
YTD8.9%
1 Year4.86%
08 Nov 2023, 09:16:51 AM IST

08 Nov 2023, 09:16:51 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1340.2, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1340.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1340.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45.

08 Nov 2023, 08:11:45 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1333.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,334. The closing price for the shares was 1,333.35.

