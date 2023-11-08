Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees strong gains in today's trading session

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1331.85 and closed at ₹1333.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1344.55 and a low of ₹1320.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at ₹134,211.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,334 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341.5, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1340.65 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1341.5 with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.06. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.85 points or 0.06% compared to the previous trading session. Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

Top active options for Sbi Life Top active call options for Sbi Life at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹25.6 (+3.43%) & ₹15.5 (+3.33%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi Life at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.9 (-0.72%) & ₹17.2 (-5.75%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi Life share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finserve 1562.25 -7.5 -0.48 1813.45 1216.1 248809.39 HDFC Life Insurance Company 620.45 -2.1 -0.34 690.9 457.95 133359.28 SBI Life Insurance Company 1343.65 3.0 0.22 1392.1 1039.25 134485.22 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 532.55 -5.25 -0.98 615.55 380.95 76611.12 Aditya Birla Capital 176.2 2.25 1.29 199.4 123.15 42605.05

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1340.65 The current data of Sbi Life stock shows that the price is ₹1341 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 0.35 points.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1334.75 and a high of ₹1341.75 on the current day.

Sbi Life Live Updates SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1339.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1340.65 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1339.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.09 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.97% 3 Months 0.75% 6 Months 13.33% YTD 8.9% 1 Year 4.86%

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1340.2, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1340.65 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1340.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1333.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,334. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,333.35.