Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees strong gains in today's trading session

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1331.85 and closed at ₹1333.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1344.55 and a low of ₹1320.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at ₹134,211.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,334 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1341.5 with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.06. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.85 points or 0.06% compared to the previous trading session.
Top active call options for Sbi Life at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹25.6 (+3.43%) & ₹15.5 (+3.33%) respectively.
Top active put options for Sbi Life at 08 Nov 10:49 were at strike price of ₹1300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1340.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.9 (-0.72%) & ₹17.2 (-5.75%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finserve
|1562.25
|-7.5
|-0.48
|1813.45
|1216.1
|248809.39
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|620.45
|-2.1
|-0.34
|690.9
|457.95
|133359.28
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1343.65
|3.0
|0.22
|1392.1
|1039.25
|134485.22
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|532.55
|-5.25
|-0.98
|615.55
|380.95
|76611.12
|Aditya Birla Capital
|176.2
|2.25
|1.29
|199.4
|123.15
|42605.05
The current data of Sbi Life stock shows that the price is ₹1341 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 0.35 points.
The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1334.75 and a high of ₹1341.75 on the current day.
The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1339.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.09 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.97%
|3 Months
|0.75%
|6 Months
|13.33%
|YTD
|8.9%
|1 Year
|4.86%
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1340.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,334. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,333.35.
