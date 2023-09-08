Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was ₹1317 and the closing price was ₹1318.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1351.25 and a low of ₹1311.45. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at ₹134714.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 19628 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life September futures opened at 1352.85 as against previous close of 1351.25 SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1345. The bid price is slightly higher at 1350.3, while the offer price stands at 1350.8. The bid and offer quantities are both at 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 9918750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1344, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1347.15 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is at ₹1344 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1342.65, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1347.15 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1342.65. There has been a decrease of 0.33% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.5.

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 4.25% 3 Months 3.16% 6 Months 22.87% YTD 9.44% 1 Year 1.2%

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1349.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1347.15 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1349.95 with a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock has increased by 0.21% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, indicating that it has increased by 2.8 points. Overall, the stock price of SBI Life has seen a slight increase.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1318.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 19,628 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1318.15.