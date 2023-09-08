comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1347.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1344 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1317 and the closing price was 1318.15. The stock reached a high of 1351.25 and a low of 1311.45. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently at 134714.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 19628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07:50 AM IST

Sbi Life September futures opened at 1352.85 as against previous close of 1351.25

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1345. The bid price is slightly higher at 1350.3, while the offer price stands at 1350.8. The bid and offer quantities are both at 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 9918750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:02:30 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1344, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1347.15

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is at 1344 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:47:12 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1342.65, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1347.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1342.65. There has been a decrease of 0.33% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.5.

08 Sep 2023, 09:34:25 AM IST

Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months3.16%
6 Months22.87%
YTD9.44%
1 Year1.2%
08 Sep 2023, 09:32:11 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:11:51 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1349.95, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1347.15

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1349.95 with a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock has increased by 0.21% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 2.8, indicating that it has increased by 2.8 points. Overall, the stock price of SBI Life has seen a slight increase.

08 Sep 2023, 08:20:57 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1318.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 19,628 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1318.15.

