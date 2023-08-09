comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 3.95 %. The stock closed at 1302.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1354 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi LifePremium
Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1305 and closed at 1302.5. The stock reached a high of 1358.25 and a low of 1293.4 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 135,530.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 49155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:03:17 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1302.5 yesterday

On the last day of SBI Life's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 49,155 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1302.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout