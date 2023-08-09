Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 3.95 %. The stock closed at 1302.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1354 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1305 and closed at 1302.5. The stock reached a high of 1358.25 and a low of 1293.4 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 135,530.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 49155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST

On the last day of SBI Life's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 49,155 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1302.5.

