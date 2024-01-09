Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, Sbi Life's open price was 1463.4, the close price was 1453.5, the high was 1463.4, and the low was 1416.75. The market cap was 142,186.12 crore. The 52-week high was 1491.5, and the 52-week low was 1039.25. The BSE volume was 25,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low price of 1421 and a high price of 1430.75 today.

09 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Sbi Life January futures opened at 1435.4 as against previous close of 1427.25

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1429.25 with a bid price of 1434.5 and an offer price of 1434.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity for the stock are both 750. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 6,398,250 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1423.45, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1420.1

SBI Life stock is currently priced at 1423.45 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.77%
3 Months2.15%
6 Months9.88%
YTD-0.81%
1 Year11.98%
09 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1421.15, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1420.1

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life stands at 1421.15. There has been a minimal increase of 0.07% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1453.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 25,740 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1453.5.

