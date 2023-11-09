Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares soar on positive trading day

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1340.85 and closed at ₹1340.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1349.2, while the lowest price was ₹1334.75. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹134,261.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,849 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.71%
|3 Months
|1.28%
|6 Months
|13.18%
|YTD
|9.27%
|1 Year
|5.23%
The stock price of SBI Life is ₹1341.15, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5.
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 6,849 shares.
