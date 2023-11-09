Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1340.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1340.85 and closed at 1340.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1349.2, while the lowest price was 1334.75. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 134,261.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 6,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.71%
3 Months1.28%
6 Months13.18%
YTD9.27%
1 Year5.23%
09 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1341.15, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1340.65

The stock price of SBI Life is 1341.15, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5.

09 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1340.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 6,849 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,340.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.