Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1282.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1278 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1276 and closed at 1274.75. The highest price during the day was 1287, while the lowest was 1271.7. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 128,840.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low and high prices for SBI Life Insurance Company stock are 1272.95 and 1282 respectively.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1281.0 as against previous close of 1286.4

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1274.55. The bid price is 1277.8 and the offer price is 1279.1. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 750. The open interest for SBI Life is 7731000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1278, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1282.75

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1278. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, which means the stock has dropped by 4.75.

09 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1287, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1274.75

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1287, with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 12.25.

09 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1274.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 10,136 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1274.75.

