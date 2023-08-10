Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi Life stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1349.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1350.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price for SBI Life was ₹1371.65, while the close price was ₹1349.70. The stock reached a high of ₹1374.85 and a low of ₹1343. The market capitalization for SBI Life is ₹135,165.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1358.25, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,334 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:18:33 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1349.7 yesterday
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a volume of 48,334 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,349.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!