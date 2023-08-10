Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, the open price for SBI Life was ₹1371.65, while the close price was ₹1349.70. The stock reached a high of ₹1374.85 and a low of ₹1343. The market capitalization for SBI Life is ₹135,165.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1358.25, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,334 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1349.7 yesterday
