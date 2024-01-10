Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock gains momentum, trading in the green

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 2.48 %. The stock closed at 1420.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1421.15, while the close price was 1420.1. The stock had a high of 1467.8 and a low of 1421. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 145,715.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1491.5 and 1039.25 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 15,685 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1455.35, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1420.1

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1455.35. There has been a 2.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 35.25.

10 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1420.1 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life had a total trading volume of 15,685 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 1420.1.

