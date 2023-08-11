comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Slumps in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Slumps in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 1333.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1317.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, the open price for SBI Life was 1344. The stock closed at 1349.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1358.8, while the lowest price was 1330.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 133,438.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,676 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:47:10 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.7, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1333.1

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1317.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.16, resulting in a net change of -15.4.

11 Aug 2023, 09:36:51 AM IST

Sbi Life Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.43%
3 Months6.08%
6 Months13.04%
YTD8.37%
1 Year4.8%
11 Aug 2023, 09:35:17 AM IST

Sbi Life August futures opened at 1342.15 as against previous close of 1341.85

SBI Life, currently trading at a spot price of 1327.5, has a bid price of 1334.25 and an offer price of 1335.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 750. The stock has an open interest of 8675250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:32:37 AM IST

11 Aug 2023, 09:03:17 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1333.1, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1349.4

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1333.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -16.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value and is currently trading at a lower price compared to the previous trading session.

11 Aug 2023, 08:18:58 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1349.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,676. The closing price for the shares was 1349.4.

