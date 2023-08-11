Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Slumps in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for SBI Life was ₹1344. The stock closed at ₹1349.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1358.8, while the lowest price was ₹1330.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹133,438.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,676 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.43% 3 Months 6.08% 6 Months 13.04% YTD 8.37% 1 Year 4.8%

Sbi Life August futures opened at 1342.15 as against previous close of 1341.85 SBI Life, currently trading at a spot price of 1327.5, has a bid price of 1334.25 and an offer price of 1335.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 750. The stock has an open interest of 8675250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

