Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Slumps in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for SBI Life was ₹1344. The stock closed at ₹1349.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1358.8, while the lowest price was ₹1330.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹133,438.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,676 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.7, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹1333.1
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1317.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.16, resulting in a net change of -15.4.
Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss
Sbi Life Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.43%
|3 Months
|6.08%
|6 Months
|13.04%
|YTD
|8.37%
|1 Year
|4.8%
Sbi Life August futures opened at 1342.15 as against previous close of 1341.85
SBI Life, currently trading at a spot price of 1327.5, has a bid price of 1334.25 and an offer price of 1335.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 750. The stock has an open interest of 8675250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Sbi Life Live Updates
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1333.1, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹1349.4
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is ₹1333.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -16.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value and is currently trading at a lower price compared to the previous trading session.
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1349.4 yesterday
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,676. The closing price for the shares was ₹1349.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!