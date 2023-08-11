Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Slumps in Trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for SBI Life was ₹1344. The stock closed at ₹1349.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1358.8, while the lowest price was ₹1330.8. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹133,438.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,676 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1317.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.16, resulting in a net change of -15.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.43%
|3 Months
|6.08%
|6 Months
|13.04%
|YTD
|8.37%
|1 Year
|4.8%
SBI Life, currently trading at a spot price of 1327.5, has a bid price of 1334.25 and an offer price of 1335.1. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 750. The stock has an open interest of 8675250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that its price is ₹1333.1. It has experienced a percent change of -1.21 and a net change of -16.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value and is currently trading at a lower price compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,676. The closing price for the shares was ₹1349.4.
