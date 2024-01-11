Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 1451.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1456.55 and closed at 1451.65. The stock reached a high of 1495 and a low of 1449. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 145204.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life shares was 62237.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1451.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 62,237 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1451.65.

