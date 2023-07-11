comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1293.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's 1293.85
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at ₹1293.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1293.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1293.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, Sbi Life opened at 1294.6 and closed at 1293.45. The stock reached a high of 1299.2 and a low of 1283.65. Its market capitalization is 129,509.94 crore. The 52-week high is 1339.55 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for Sbi Life was 6305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:13:03 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1293.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

Today, SBI Life stock closed at a price of 1293.4, representing a decrease of -0.03% compared to the previous day's closing price of 1293.85. The net change in price was -0.45.

11 Jul 2023, 03:22:29 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1295.25, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1295.25. There has been a 0.11 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4.

11 Jul 2023, 03:01:01 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1295.3, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

As of the current data, the SBI Life stock is priced at 1295.3. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.11% with a net change of 1.45.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52:08 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293.75, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1293.75. There has been a 0.01% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -0.1.

11 Jul 2023, 02:32:21 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1294.55, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1294.55 with a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:19:07 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1294.8, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1294.8. There has been a slight increase of 0.07% in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

11 Jul 2023, 02:07:23 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.4, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI Life is 1296.4, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:45:09 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1290.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1290.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:33:45 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1292.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1292.8 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:16:33 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.1, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1296.1. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.25, which means the stock has gained 2.25 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive change in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03:06 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1299.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1299.75, with a percent change of 0.46. This means that the stock has increased by 0.46% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 5.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 5.9.

11 Jul 2023, 12:48:44 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.3, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1300.3. It has experienced a 0.5 percent change, with a net change of 6.45.

11 Jul 2023, 12:36:00 PM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1297.95, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1297.95. There has been a 0.32 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.1.

11 Jul 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:16:43 PM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.35, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current data for Sbi Life stock shows that the price is 1300.35. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.5, which reflects the actual change in the stock price. Overall, it appears that Sbi Life stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05:08 PM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.05, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1300.05. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48:00 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.05, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1302.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.63, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 8.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:34:52 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.75, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1302.75, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 8.9. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:21:22 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.95, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1301.95. It has experienced a 0.63% increase, resulting in a net change of 8.1.

11 Jul 2023, 11:01:28 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1301.45, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 7.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50:40 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.55, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1305.55, representing a 0.9% increase from the previous trading session. The stock has gained 11.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:31:27 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1304.1, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1304.1 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 10.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19:11 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1307.65, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1307.65 with a net change of 13.8, representing a percent change of 1.07%.

11 Jul 2023, 10:03:36 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1306.5, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

Based on the current data of SBI Life stock, the price is 1306.5 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 12.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change is 12.65.

11 Jul 2023, 09:48:44 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.55, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

SBI Life stock is currently priced at 1300.55 with a percentage change of 0.52 and a net change of 6.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:42 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1300.5. It has seen a percent change of 0.51, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change in price is 6.65, suggesting that the stock has gained in value by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 09:17:50 AM IST

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1293.8. There has been a 0% percent change, indicating no significant movement in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00:05 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293.85, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1293.45

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1293.85, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% or 0.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 08:22:50 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293.45 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 6305 shares, and the closing price was 1293.45.

