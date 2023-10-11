Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Sbi Life stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 1276.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1301 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SBI Life's stock opened at 1279 and closed at 1276.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1312.5 and a low of 1279 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 130,241.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1392.1 and 1039.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9951 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹1276.7

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the stock price is 1301, which has experienced a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 24.3.

11 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1276.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 9951 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1276.7.

