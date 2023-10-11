Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Surges in Positive Trading

SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1279 and closed at ₹1276.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1312.5 and a low of ₹1279 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹130,241.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1392.1 and ₹1039.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 9951 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.