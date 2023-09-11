Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock drops in trading today

SBI Life opened at ₹1349.95 and closed at ₹1347.15. The stock had a high of ₹1349.95 and a low of ₹1334.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹134154.38 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1374.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, there were 14504 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1340.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of ₹7 in the stock price.
On the last day, SBI Life's BSE volume was 14,504 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,347.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!