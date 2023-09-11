Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 1347.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1340.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

SBI Life opened at 1349.95 and closed at 1347.15. The stock had a high of 1349.95 and a low of 1334.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 134154.38 crore. The 52-week high is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, there were 14504 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1340.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1347.15

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1340.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 in the stock price.

11 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1347.15 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI Life's BSE volume was 14,504 shares, and the closing price was 1,347.15.

