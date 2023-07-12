Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1302.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's 1294.65

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1294.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.2 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1302.95, and it closed at 1293.85. The stock reached a high of 1308.7 and a low of 1289.55. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 129,464.9 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1339.55 and a low of 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 18,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1302.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

Today, the closing price of SBI Life stock was 1302.2, which represents a 0.58% increase compared to the previous day's closing price of 1294.65. The net change in the stock price was 7.55.

12 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.1, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1300.1. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.45 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.4, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1300.4. There has been a 0.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.75.

12 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1301.6, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 6.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and has gained 6.95 points.

Click here for Sbi Life Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.75, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1300.75, with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 6.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% and has gained 6.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1302.5 with a percent change of 0.61. This represents a net change of 7.85.

12 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.9, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

12 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.4, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1300.4 with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.75. This means that the stock price increased by 0.44% or by 5.75.

Click here for Sbi Life Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1299.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

As per the current data, the SBI Life stock is trading at a price of 1299.4. It has experienced a 0.37 percent change, with a net change of 4.75.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.55, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1300.55. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1302.95, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.64% from its previous closing price and has gained 8.3 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.75, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1302.75 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 8.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Sbi Life AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.1, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1301.1, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 6.45 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

SBI Life stock is currently trading at a price of 1301, which represents a percent change of 0.49. The net change in the stock price is 6.35.

12 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.1, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1300.1, which represents a 0.42% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 5.45.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1299.65, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1299.65, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and has gained 5 points.

Click here for Sbi Life News

12 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.95, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

SBI Life stock is currently priced at 1300.95, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 6.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1300.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.48, which represents a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1305.75, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

As of the current data, the SBI Life stock is priced at 1305.75, with a percent change of 0.86. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 11.1, which means the stock has increased by 11.1 points since the last update. Overall, the SBI Life stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.95, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1301.95 with a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock has increased by 0.56% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 7.3, indicating that the stock has gained 7.3 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

Click here for Sbi Life Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.75, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1296.75. There has been a 0.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1296.55, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1296.55 and it has experienced a very slight increase of 0.15% or 1.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.25, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1300.25. It has experienced a 0.43% change, with a net change of 5.6 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1298.2, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1298.2 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Life Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1301.05, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1301.05, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 6.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of SBI Life.

12 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1300.4, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current price of Sbi Life stock is 1300.4, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 5.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1293.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1293.85

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1293.4. It has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.45.

12 Jul 2023, 08:28 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1293.85 yesterday

On the last day, SBI Life had a trading volume of 18,096 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,293.85.

