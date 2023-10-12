Hello User
Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1301 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1308.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1303.55, with a closing price of 1301. The stock reached a high of 1310.8 and a low of 1291.25 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,032.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1392.1 and 1039.25 respectively. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 12,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1301 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total volume of 12,406 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1301.

