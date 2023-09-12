Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Gains Ground with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 1341.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life opened at 1341.4 and closed at 1341.35. The stock reached a high of 1356.4 and a low of 1336.65. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 134,734.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, there were 12,070 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1345.95, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1341.35

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1345.95, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 4.6. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.34%, resulting in a net gain of 4.6 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1341.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, there were 12,070 shares traded at a closing price of 1,341.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.