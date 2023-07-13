Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1317.35, up 1.32% from yesterday's 1300.2

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1300.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1317.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1287.05 and closed at 1294.65. The stock's high for the day was 1306.05, while the low was 1287.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 130,345.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1339.55, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 8556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1317.35, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

Today, the closing price of SBI Life stock was 1317.35, which represents a 1.32% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1300.2. The net change in the stock price is 17.15.

13 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.3, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1313.3, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 13.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.01% and has seen a net gain of 13.1.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.05, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The stock price of Sbi Life has increased by 0.91% or 11.85. The current stock price is 1312.05.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.2, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at 1312.2. The stock has experienced a 0.92 percent change, resulting in a net change of 12. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:36 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1312.35, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is 1312.35. It has seen a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.15, implying that the stock has gained 12.15 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316.2, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1316.2. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 16, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 16. Overall, the stock price of SBI Life has shown a positive trend.

13 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.2, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1317.2, which represents a 1.31% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 17.

13 Jul 2023, 01:53 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1317.55. The stock has seen a percent change of 1.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 17.35, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen positive movement in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:34 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1320.95, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1320.95. It has experienced a 1.6 percent increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 20.75.

13 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1324.4, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1324.4 with a percent change of 1.86. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.86% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 24.2, indicating that it has gained 24.2 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1328.35, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current price of Sbi Life stock is 1328.35 with a percent change of 2.17. The net change in the stock price is 28.15. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1328, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1328, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 27.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.14% or 27.8.

13 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1328.5, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1328.5, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 28.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.18% or 28.3.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1332.4, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1332.4 with a percent change of 2.48, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 32.2, suggesting an increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1331.9, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Sbi Life is 1331.9 with a percent change of 2.44 and a net change of 31.7. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.44% and the price has gone up by 31.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1331.25, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

As of the current data, the SBI Life stock is priced at 1331.25. It has experienced a percent change of 2.39, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 31.05, which implies a significant increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:31 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1335, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1335. It has experienced a percent change of 2.68, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 34.8, implying an increase in the stock price by that amount.

13 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1334.3, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1334.3 with a net change of 34.1, representing a percent change of 2.62.

13 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1323.25, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Sbi Life is 1323.25. There has been a percent change of 1.77 which indicates a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 23.05, suggesting an increase in the stock price of Sbi Life.

13 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1323.25, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1323.25 with a percent change of 1.77 and a net change of 23.05. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.77% from its previous closing price and has gained 23.05 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1321.75, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1321.75, representing a 1.66 percent change from the previous trading day. The net change is 21.55, indicating an increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1315.15, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1315.15, which represents a 1.15% increase from the previous trading day. This translates to a net change of 14.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1309.1, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹1300.2

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1309.1, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 8.9.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1294.65

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.2, which has increased by 0.58%. This translates to a net change of 7.55.

13 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1294.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a volume of 8556 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1294.65.

