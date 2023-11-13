Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading session

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at ₹1367.7 and closed at ₹1355.85. The stock had a high of ₹1367.7 and a low of ₹1355.1. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently ₹136,048.17 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 4,679 shares were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.96%
|3 Months
|4.01%
|6 Months
|14.18%
|YTD
|10.08%
|1 Year
|9.45%
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1351.05, which represents a decrease of 0.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.85.
On the last day of trading, there were 4679 shares of Sbi Life traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was ₹1355.85.
