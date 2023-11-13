Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1358.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1351.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day of trading, SBI Life opened at 1367.7 and closed at 1355.85. The stock had a high of 1367.7 and a low of 1355.1. The market capitalization of SBI Life is currently 136,048.17 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 4,679 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.96%
3 Months4.01%
6 Months14.18%
YTD10.08%
1 Year9.45%
13 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1351.05, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹1358.9

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1351.05, which represents a decrease of 0.58% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.85.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1355.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, there were 4679 shares of Sbi Life traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for these shares was 1355.85.

