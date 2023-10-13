Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1308.95, and it closed at ₹1309.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1316.95 and a low of ₹1300.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹131,573.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,277 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1319.85. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹5.55.
On the last day of SBI Life's trading on the BSE, there were 13,277 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1309.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!