Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was ₹1308.95, and it closed at ₹1309.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1316.95 and a low of ₹1300.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹131,573.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.