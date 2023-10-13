Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Sbi Life stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1314.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.85 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the open price of Sbi Life was 1308.95, and it closed at 1309.55. The stock reached a high of 1316.95 and a low of 1300.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 131,573.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1319.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1314.3

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1319.85. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.55.

13 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1309.55 on last trading day

On the last day of SBI Life's trading on the BSE, there were 13,277 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1309.55.

