Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 1349.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1348.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1350.05 and the closing price was 1349.35. The stock had a high of 1351.25 and a low of 1331.35. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 134,950.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for SBI Life was 17,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1349.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,136. The closing price for the day was 1,349.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.