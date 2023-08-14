comScore
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in bearish trading
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in bearish trading

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1310.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1302.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1330.05 and closed at 1333.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1337.9, while the lowest was 1305.3. The company's market capitalization stands at 131,156.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1374.85, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 18,183 shares were traded for SBI Life on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:43:18 AM IST

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1302.35, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1310.3

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1302.35, with a net change of -7.95 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

14 Aug 2023, 09:35:29 AM IST

Sbi Life Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months4.91%
6 Months10.72%
YTD6.51%
1 Year3.96%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:42 AM IST

Sbi Life August futures opened at 1313.8 as against previous close of 1316.3

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1306.55. The bid price is 1304.4 and the offer price is 1307.65. The offer quantity is 750 shares and the bid quantity is also 750 shares. The open interest for the stock is 8,481,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

Sbi Life Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:02:47 AM IST

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1333.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,183. The closing price for the stock was 1,333.1.

