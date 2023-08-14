Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in bearish trading

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1330.05 and closed at ₹1333.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1337.9, while the lowest was ₹1305.3. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹131,156.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, a total of 18,183 shares were traded for SBI Life on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1302.35, with a net change of -7.95 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.44%
|3 Months
|4.91%
|6 Months
|10.72%
|YTD
|6.51%
|1 Year
|3.96%
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1306.55. The bid price is 1304.4 and the offer price is 1307.65. The offer quantity is 750 shares and the bid quantity is also 750 shares. The open interest for the stock is 8,481,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 18,183. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,333.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!