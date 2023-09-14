Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1346.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1344.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1333 and closed at 1346.55. The stock reached a high of 1350.85 and a low of 1329. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 134,569.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1344.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1346.55

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1344.3, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.17% and has decreased by 2.25 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1346.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 14,227 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1346.55.

