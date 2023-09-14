Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1333 and closed at ₹1346.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1350.85 and a low of ₹1329. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹134,569.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.