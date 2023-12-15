Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1469.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1458.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1472.15 and closed at 1467.5. The highest price reached during the day was 1476.7, while the lowest price was 1455.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 147,385.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1491.5, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1458 and a high of 1480.95 today.

15 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Sbi Life December futures opened at 1483.35 as against previous close of 1478.5

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1459.65. The bid price is 1468.05, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price stands at 1468.55, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. There are 1500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 750 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for SBI Life is 5694000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1458.15, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1469.8

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1458.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.79% or a net change of -11.65.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.97%
3 Months4.04%
6 Months18.43%
YTD19.37%
1 Year15.76%
15 Dec 2023, 09:23 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1466.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1469.8

As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at 1466.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of 3.05 in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1467.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a total volume of 25,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1467.5.

