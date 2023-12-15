Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares drop in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1472.15 and closed at ₹1467.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1476.7, while the lowest price was ₹1455.2. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹147,385.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1491.5, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,490 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1458 and a high of ₹1480.95 today.
SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1459.65. The bid price is 1468.05, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock. The offer price stands at 1468.55, showing the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. There are 1500 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 750 shares available at the bid price. The open interest for SBI Life is 5694000.
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1458.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.79% or a net change of -11.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|4.04%
|6 Months
|18.43%
|YTD
|19.37%
|1 Year
|15.76%
As of the current data, SBI Life stock is priced at ₹1466.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.05 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SBI Life had a total volume of 25,490 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1467.5.
