Sbi Life Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1428.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1430.65 and closed at 1428.7. The stock had a high of 1440 and a low of 1419. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 143,677.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1495, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,779 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST

On the last day, SBI Life had a BSE volume of 12779 shares. The closing price for the day was 1428.7.

