Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plummets in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi Life stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 1310.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1292.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Sbi Life's stock opened at ₹1319.95 and closed at ₹1310.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1319.95, while the lowest price was ₹1292.75. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹129,399.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,551 shares.
16 Aug 2023, 09:01:35 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1292.75, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1310.3
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1292.75, which represents a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -17.55, indicating a decrease of ₹17.55.
16 Aug 2023, 08:10:32 AM IST
Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1310.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 13,551 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1310.3.
