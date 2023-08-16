Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Sbi Life's stock opened at ₹1319.95 and closed at ₹1310.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1319.95, while the lowest price was ₹1292.75. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is ₹129,399.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1374.85, and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,551 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1292.75, which represents a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -17.55, indicating a decrease of ₹17.55.
