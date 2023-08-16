Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 1310.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1292.75 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, Sbi Life's stock opened at 1319.95 and closed at 1310.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1319.95, while the lowest price was 1292.75. The market capitalization of Sbi Life is 129,399.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1374.85, and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The BSE volume for the day was 13,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1292.75, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹1310.3

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1292.75, which represents a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -17.55, indicating a decrease of 17.55.

16 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1310.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 13,551 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1310.3.

