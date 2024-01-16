Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 1429.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1427.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life Stock Price Today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1436.1 and closed at 1435. The stock reached a high of 1451.15 and a low of 1425. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 143,242.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1495, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a volume of 8109 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1427.5, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1429.6

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1427.5, with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15%. The net change in the stock price is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1 from the previous value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1430.65, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1435

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1430.65, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1435 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 8,109 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 1,435.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.