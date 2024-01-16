Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1436.1 and closed at ₹1435. The stock reached a high of ₹1451.15 and a low of ₹1425. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹143,242.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1495, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a volume of 8109 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.