Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life stock plummets in trading today

Sbi Life Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1436.1 and closed at ₹1435. The stock reached a high of ₹1451.15 and a low of ₹1425. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹143,242.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1495, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a volume of 8109 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1427.5, with a percent change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.15%. The net change in the stock price is -2.1, indicating a decrease of ₹2.1 from the previous value.
The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1430.65, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.
On the last day of trading for SBI Life on the BSE, a total of 8,109 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,435.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!