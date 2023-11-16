Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares slide in trading today

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at ₹1345.05 and closed at ₹1328.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1358.75 and a low of ₹1332.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹135,767.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 7415 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|4.88%
|6 Months
|16.73%
|YTD
|10.22%
|1 Year
|7.77%
The current data of Sbi Life stock shows that the stock price is ₹1352.25. There has been a percentage change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day, SBI Life had a volume of 7,415 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was ₹1,328.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!