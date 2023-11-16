Hello User
Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : SBI Life shares slide in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1357.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1352.25 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, SBI Life's stock opened at 1345.05 and closed at 1328.25. The stock reached a high of 1358.75 and a low of 1332.05. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 135,767.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1 and the 52-week low is 1039.25. The stock had a BSE volume of 7415 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Sbi Life share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months4.88%
6 Months16.73%
YTD10.22%
1 Year7.77%
The current data of Sbi Life stock shows that the stock price is 1352.25. There has been a percentage change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.35, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

