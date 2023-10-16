Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at ₹1321.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1316

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was ₹1319.85, and the closing price was ₹1314.3. The stock had a high of ₹1329.85 and a low of ₹1313. The market capitalization of SBI Life is ₹131,743.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1392.1, while the 52-week low is ₹1039.25. On the BSE, there were 16,371 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1321.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1316 The closing price of SBI Life stock today was ₹1321.8, which represents a 0.44% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1316. The net change in the stock price was 5.8.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was ₹1311.25, while the high price reached ₹1331.4.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0 SBI Life, a leading insurance provider, is currently trading at a spot price of 1323.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 1327.7, while the offer price stands at 1328.2. Both bid and offer quantities are at 750. The stock has a high open interest of 6,525,000, indicating a strong interest from traders and investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1393.00000.

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1324, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1324. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1324.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1324.05, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 8.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of ₹1311.25 and a high of ₹1331.4 on the current day.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0 SBI Life, with a spot price of 1329, is currently trading at a bid price of 1329.0 and an offer price of 1329.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each. The open interest for SBI Life is recorded at 6538500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1330, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1330, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 14. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous value and has gained 14 points.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was ₹1311.25, while the high price was ₹1328.30.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1328.3, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1328.3, which is a 0.93% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 12.3.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1325.2 with a bid price of 1325.05 and an offer price of 1325.55. The offer quantity is 750 shares while the bid quantity is also 750 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 6,520,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life Live Updates SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1323.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is ₹1323.95 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of ₹1311.25 and a high of ₹1325.10 today.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1322.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1316 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is ₹1322.5. It has experienced a positive percent change of 0.49, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1317.75 with a bid price of Rs. 1319.5 and an offer price of Rs. 1320.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 750 and a bid quantity of 750. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 6,540,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1319.3, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is ₹1319.3 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous value and has gained 3.3 points. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is ₹1311.25 and the high price is ₹1322.55.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current price of SBI Life stock is ₹1317.7, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was ₹1311.25, while the high price reached ₹1322.55.

Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0 SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of ₹1313.25. The bid price is ₹1314.0 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is ₹1314.9 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6,543,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi Life Live Updates SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1316 The current stock price of SBI Life is ₹1313.75, with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of ₹2.25 in the stock price.

Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1314.3 The current stock price of Sbi Life is ₹1316, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% or 1.7 points.

Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1314.3 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 16,371 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,314.3.