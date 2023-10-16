Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Life share price Today Live Updates : Sbi Life closed today at 1321.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's 1316

18 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Sbi Life stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1316 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1321.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi Life stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Life

On the last day, the opening price of SBI Life was 1319.85, and the closing price was 1314.3. The stock had a high of 1329.85 and a low of 1313. The market capitalization of SBI Life is 131,743.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1392.1, while the 52-week low is 1039.25. On the BSE, there were 16,371 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life closed today at ₹1321.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1316

The closing price of SBI Life stock today was 1321.8, which represents a 0.44% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 1316. The net change in the stock price was 5.8.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was 1311.25, while the high price reached 1331.4.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0

SBI Life, a leading insurance provider, is currently trading at a spot price of 1323.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 1327.7, while the offer price stands at 1328.2. Both bid and offer quantities are at 750. The stock has a high open interest of 6,525,000, indicating a strong interest from traders and investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Sbi Life Insurance Company Ltd stock is 1054.00000, while the 52-week high price is 1393.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1324, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1324. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1324.05, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1324.05, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 8.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The SBI Life Insurance Company stock reached a low of 1311.25 and a high of 1331.4 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0

SBI Life, with a spot price of 1329, is currently trading at a bid price of 1329.0 and an offer price of 1329.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each. The open interest for SBI Life is recorded at 6538500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1330, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1330, with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 14. This means that the stock has increased by 1.06% from its previous value and has gained 14 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was 1311.25, while the high price was 1328.30.

16 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1328.3, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current data for SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1328.3, which is a 0.93% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 12.3.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1325.2 with a bid price of 1325.05 and an offer price of 1325.55. The offer quantity is 750 shares while the bid quantity is also 750 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 6,520,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1323.95, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that its price is 1323.95 with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 7.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company reached a low of 1311.25 and a high of 1325.10 today.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1322.5, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1316

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI Life is 1322.5. It has experienced a positive percent change of 0.49, resulting in a net change of 6.5.

16 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 1317.75 with a bid price of Rs. 1319.5 and an offer price of Rs. 1320.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 750 and a bid quantity of 750. The open interest for SBI Life stands at 6,540,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Sbi Life share price update :Sbi Life trading at ₹1319.3, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current data of SBI Life stock shows that the price is 1319.3 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% from its previous value and has gained 3.3 points. It indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock is 1311.25 and the high price is 1322.55.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1317.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current price of SBI Life stock is 1317.7, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST SBI Life Insurance Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SBI Life Insurance Company stock today was 1311.25, while the high price reached 1322.55.

16 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi Life October futures opened at 1320.25 as against previous close of 1317.0

SBI Life is currently trading at a spot price of 1313.25. The bid price is 1314.0 with a bid quantity of 750 shares, while the offer price is 1314.9 with an offer quantity of 750 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6,543,750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Sbi Life Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi Life share price NSE Live :Sbi Life trading at ₹1313.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1316

The current stock price of SBI Life is 1313.75, with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.25, indicating a decrease of 2.25 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi Life share price Today :Sbi Life trading at ₹1316, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1314.3

The current stock price of Sbi Life is 1316, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% or 1.7 points.

16 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Sbi Life share price Live :Sbi Life closed at ₹1314.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for SBI Life was 16,371 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,314.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.